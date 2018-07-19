Hits keep coming for Papa John's

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The hits just keep coming for pizza giant Papa John's. This time, accusations are headed not only at the company's founder John Schnatter for using a racial slur, but other players at the helm of the company are now accusing him of sexual misconduct and creating a "toxic culture."

Current and former employees talked anonymously to Forbes as its investigation of Papa John's continues. Now, a lot of people are asking if the company can recover.

After Forbes broke the news that Papa John's Founder John Schnatter used a racial slur during a conference call, Schnatter resigned as chairman. Major League Baseball teams pushed to end their promotional relationship with the pizza giant, and the University of Louisville took the company name off of its stadium.

On Thursday, Forbes revealed that 37 current and former employees are claiming Schnatter engaged in behavior ranging from spying on workers to sexual misconduct--which led to at least two confidential settlements.

The investigation also claims company leaders like CEO Steve Ritchie, who just promised customers in an open letter that he would restore trust, allegedly helped Schnatter enable a "bro culture", where female employees were mocked and subjected to harassing behavior from male executives.

"As previously announced, a special committee of the Board of Directors, comprised solely of independent directors, has retained an outside firm to oversee an audit and investigation of the culture at the company and to make recommendations for whatever changes may be necessary. We take this matter seriously. If anything is found to be wrong, we are determined to take appropriate action," Papa John's told WAVE 3 News in a statement.

"The story contains numerous inaccuracies and misrepresentations. It's easy to make false statements when one hides behind the cloak of anonymity. The Board and now the special committee have repeatedly acted without an investigation of the facts and contrary to their fiduciary duties to the shareholders. It's a perfect example of ready, shoot, aim," Schnatter's attorney Patricia Glaser said of the Forbes investigation.

So, where does the company go from here?

"Don't deny, duck or dodge," Indiana University Southeast Professor of Practice of Strategic Communications Tammy Voigt said.

Voigt said almost any brand embroiled in controversy can recover. Some companies have experienced controversies in boycotts, as when Chick-fil-A's COO spoke out against same-sex marriage. Companies like Uber and Equifax have been in crisis mode recently. Subway had a convicted child molester in its longtime former spokesman Jared Fogel.

"If it happened, it happened, don't insult a stakeholder's intelligence by saying 'That's not really what we meant,' or 'That's not really what you heard.'" Voight said, "own up to it."

Voigt said overall, consumers are forgiving and have short attention spans. In this case with Papa John's and Schnatter, Voigt said any time a brand puts a human being as the face of their brand, there's a risk--because humans make mistakes.

