Leet calls for special audit involving police sexual misconduct; Mayor asks FBI to investigate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A mayoral candidate who is a current member of the Louisville Metro Council has accused Mayor Greg Fischer and his administration of "lies and corruption."

One day after a special meeting of the Metro Council's Public Safety Committee, during which council members grilled investigator Kerry Harvey following the release of his report into the Louisville Metro Police Department Explorer investigation, District 7 Councilwoman Angela Leet, the Republican candidate for Louisville Metro mayor, said she left the meeting with more questions than answers.

Leet is now calling for an audit of all investigations involving police sexual misconduct during the Fischer administration.

During a news conference, Leet said, "there are some serious differences between what the mayor, police chief and deputy mayor have said under oath about the Explorer child sex abuse case."

Leet went on to say there are "inconsistencies" between what Fischer, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad and Deputy Mayor Ellen Hesen have said in sworn depositions and the report by Harvey.

"The sworn testimonies contradicted one another," Leet said, "so who are we suppose to believe?"

Leet added: "Even Kerry Harvey, the handpicked friend of the mayor's administration, called the Explorer program misconduct 'disturbing and unacceptable' in his report released three weeks ago. And yet, who has been held accountable for this failure? The answer is no one. Not one person in the mayor's office has been held accountable for sweeping child sexual abuse under the rug."

Leet also said it was never disclosed to the Metro Council before the $50,000 contract was awarded to Harvey that he and Hesen knew each other and that Hesen was the one who contacted Harvey.

In response, Fischer's re-election campaign issued the following statement:

"It is unfortunate that candidate Leet would use her campaign headquarters as a prop and politicize such an important issue dealing with the safety of our children - that is where the focus should be. Her allegations are simply her taking comments out of context. We would expect an elected official to read the entire report and make accurate statements about context. The Mayor remains ready to assist any councilmember who has outstanding questions on the Explorers issue, including candidate Leet. The facts are clear: Mayor Fischer initiated the Harvey review, and from the beginning, the Mayor has said that we must get to the bottom of these allegations and let the chips fall where they may – no one is above being held accountable.



Prior to the completion of the Harvey report, the mayor ordered a separate review of all city programs that involve children and teenagers to ensure adequate steps are in place to protect youth. In response, Metro government expanded its internal policies to better prevent and respond to child abuse in any youth-serving program. The Mayor also asked the FBI's Louisville office to investigate potential violations of federal law related to the allegations. The Harvey report found that mistakes were made and offered recommendations for LMPD. The administration has taken steps to address them, including: ending the Explorers program,

limiting the time an officer can spend in professional standards or integrity review to five years, and

introducing a new conflict of interest policy for the Public Integrity and Professional Standards Units. It is the administration's intent to implement all the other applicable recommendations in the report."

