Missing WAVE Country pup found relaxing in nearby backyard

Fire officials lifted Joe from the water and carried him to an awaiting car. (Source: Zoneton Fire Protection District, Facebook)

Joe suffers from a few hip and health issues, and fire officials think he just needed some time to cool off. (Source: Zoneton Fire Protection District, Facebook)

The pup was found in the backyard of a nearby home. (Source: Zoneton Fire Protection District, Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A tired dog was believed to be missing – until he was discovered in a neighbor’s backyard.

Joe’s family said he escaped from the backyard of his home. He was later found a few streets over – resting in someone else’s lawn water feature. It seemed the summer temperatures got the best of the older pup, and he just needed somewhere to cool off and take a break.

With help from nearby residents, the Zoneton Fire Protection District was able to pick Joe up and carry him to a car where he was returned to his own yard.

Photos of the adorable rescue were posted to the department’s Facebook page on Thursday.

Joe has a few hip and health issues, according to the department.

