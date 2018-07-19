Charlestown breaks ground on new police station

The plan for the new Charlestown police station. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - A southern Indiana city began the process of building a new police station.

The city of Charlestown held the groundbreaking for a new police station on Thursday morning in Clark County.

After decades at the same location, the officers are excited for a change.

"They never complain. They work hard. They're out here patrolling the streets. They're keeping it safe for you all," Tim Wolfe said. "So, I know they're excited. They deserve it and the citizens of Charlestown deserve this new police station."

The new station will sit adjacent to the existing building at 701 Main Street.

