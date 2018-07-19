Charlestown breaks ground on new police station

Since the beginning of July, residents with extended Medicaid coverage through Kentucky HEALTH My Rewards Accounts were denied dental and vision benefits.More >>
Since the beginning of July, residents with extended Medicaid coverage through Kentucky HEALTH My Rewards Accounts were denied dental and vision benefits.More >>
Louisville Metro police began installing the barriers at 6 a.m. Thursday at Seventh and Magazine Streets.More >>
Louisville Metro police began installing the barriers at 6 a.m. Thursday at Seventh and Magazine Streets.More >>
The city of Charlestown held the groundbreaking for a new police station on Thursday morning in Clark County.More >>
The city of Charlestown held the groundbreaking for a new police station on Thursday morning in Clark County.More >>
The current hepatitis A outbreak is the largest ever recorded in both the city and in Kentucky as a whole.More >>
The current hepatitis A outbreak is the largest ever recorded in both the city and in Kentucky as a whole.More >>
Accusations are not only headed at the company's founder John Schnatter for using a racial slur, but other players at the helm of the company are now accusing him of sexual misconduct and creating a "toxic culture."More >>
Accusations are not only headed at the company's founder John Schnatter for using a racial slur, but other players at the helm of the company are now accusing him of sexual misconduct and creating a "toxic culture."More >>