Kentuckians on Medicaid will have dental, vision benefits restored

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentuckians on Medicaid whose dental and vision benefits were cut by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) will soon have those benefits restored.

Since the beginning of July, residents with extended Medicaid coverage through Kentucky HEALTH My Rewards Accounts were denied dental and vision benefits.

This came in the wake of a federal judge striking down the proposed work requirement for Kentuckians on Medicaid, something Gov. Matt Bevin is still pushing to instate.

As that battle plays out in court, CHFS announced it will allow Kentuckians to use their My Rewards Accounts to pay for routine vision and dental services, as well as non-emergency transportation services.

Those benefits will be restored Aug. 1.

In addition, Medicaid patients who were charged for dental, vision or non-emergency transportation services during the month of July can claim a reimbursement. Questions on how to make a claim should be directed to the beneficiary's Managed Care Organization.

