First JCPS state takeover hearing set for September 10

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools won't get the chance to fight a looming state takeover until after the new school year begins.

The first hearing before the Kentucky Board of Education is set for September 10 in Frankfort.

The process will take several weeks and will play out like a jury trial.

Each side will present evidence, then the Board will make a decision. JCPS then has the option to appeal that decision.

