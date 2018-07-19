First JCPS state takeover hearing set for September 10

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools won't get the chance to fight a looming state takeover until after the new school year begins.

The first hearing before the Kentucky Board of Education is set for September 10 in Frankfort.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ JCPS state takeover hearings set to begin in September

+ State takeover looms over JCPS

+ Questions arise from proposed JCPS state takeover

The process will take several weeks and will play out like a jury trial.

Each side will present evidence, then the Board will make a decision. JCPS then has the option to appeal that decision.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.