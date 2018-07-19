Louisville mother found passed out in car with baby in the backseat

Julia Hardin has been charged with wanton endangerment and issued a no contact order with her daughter. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville woman has been charged with wanton endangerment after she was found passed out in a car with her child in the back seat.

According to her arrest report, Julia Hardin, 21, was discovered unresponsive in her car by a neighbor. Her 11-month old daughter was crying in the back seat. EMS was called to check on Hardin and the child, who had a piece of taffy in her mouth. The child was soaking wet and appeared to be exhausted from crying, according to the report.

The police report stated that empty alcohol containers were also found inside the vehicle. Police said Hardin appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and that she was confused and not making sense.

In addition to the wanton endangerment charges, Hardin was also issued a no contact order with her daughter. Officials have not released where the child has been placed.

