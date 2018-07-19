'Bourbon Summit' to discuss retaliatory tariffs

Kentucky produces 95% of the world's bourbon supply, according to estimates from the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The world's eight leading whiskey associations will gather in Louisville next week for a Bourbon Summit.

The Kentucky Distillers' Association is hosting the historic two-day summit to discuss recent retaliatory tariffs. The KDA said the tariffs will harm distillery workers and consumers.

A release from the KDA said the discussion would focus on trade issues that threaten the growth of the industry.

The summit, titled "W8--Spirit of Collaboration Summit," will be held on July 26 at The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Welcome Center at the Frazier History Museum.

The KDA was founded in 1880 and is a nonprofit trade group that bills itself as "the Commonwealth's voice for Bourbon and distilled spirits issues.

