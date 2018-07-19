UofL operations moving along following John Schnatter controversy

It happened at 9:44 p.m. in the 5300 block of Preston Highway, just north of Fern Valley Road.More >>
It happened at 9:44 p.m. in the 5300 block of Preston Highway, just north of Fern Valley Road.More >>
The County Attorney's Office filed a "Motion in Limine" Tuesday, the day after Metro Council President David James gave a deposition in the Harper case.More >>
The County Attorney's Office filed a "Motion in Limine" Tuesday, the day after Metro Council President David James gave a deposition in the Harper case.More >>
There is no current time table for when the "Papa John's" logos will be removed from the stadium.More >>
There is no current time table for when the "Papa John's" logos will be removed from the stadium.More >>
The Kentucky Distillers' Association is hosting a historic two-day 'Bourbon Summit' to discuss recent retaliatory tariffs.More >>
The Kentucky Distillers' Association is hosting a historic two-day 'Bourbon Summit' to discuss recent retaliatory tariffs.More >>
Dr. Wayne Lewis, state Interim Education Commissioner, advised JCPS that the district’s planned appeal of his recommendation of a state takeover will not go well for the district.More >>
Dr. Wayne Lewis, state Interim Education Commissioner, advised JCPS that the district’s planned appeal of his recommendation of a state takeover will not go well for the district.More >>