UofL operations moving along following John Schnatter controversy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Operations post-John Schnatter at the University of Louisville have been moving right along.

That was the message delivered at Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting from the school's new president, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi.

Bendapudi clarified that she did not talk directly with Schnatter about her decision to remove the Papa Johns name from Cardinal Stadium. Their conversation, however, centered around the business school.

“Right now what's important to us is that every one of our players and fans feel very, very welcome when they are there the very first home game," Bendapudi said. "So that is what we are focusing on for now."

The school made the decision to remove the company's name from the stadium after Schnatter admitted to using a racial slur during a conference call.

There is no current time table for when the "Papa John's" logos will be removed from the stadium.

