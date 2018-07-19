Motorcyclist killed in crash on Preston Highway identified

Preston Highway was closed in both directions as police investigated. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man riding a motorcycle was hit by a car and killed on Preston Highway on Thursday night, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

The report first came in as a pedestrian hit at 9:44 p.m. in the 5300 block of Preston Highway, just north of Fern Valley Road.

As emergency crews arrived at the scene, they realized a car and motorcycle crashed.

At this point, investigators believe the driver of the car turned in front of the motorcyclist, who had the right of way, Smiley said.

The motorcycle rider was rushed to University Hospital, where he died.

That driver was identified as Roy Lamont Moon, 55, of Louisville.

No one in the car was hurt.

There is a small strip of businesses where this happened, including a Domino's, Subway, Book and Music Exchange and Thorntons.

Preston Highway was closed in both directions for several hours as police investigated.

The driver of the car did stop and remained on the scene. Police do not expect to file any charges.

