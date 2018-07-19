West Louisville All-Stars win 13U State Championship

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The last time the West Louisville All-Stars won a Little League state title, Rajon Rondo was on the team. That was 21 years ago. Rondo is about to start his 14th NBA season with the L.A. Lakers.

"Not only do you not see a lot of baseball come out of West Louisville, these guys are like a silver lining, you know what I'm saying, and they can sit up here and just bring a lot back to this baseball community," Frank Thomas said. He's the head coach of the team.

The kids, ages 13 and 14, have mostly been together for a few years and have come up short a few times in their quest for that state title. Now that they've accomplished that goal, they have their sights set on making an impact off the diamond as well.

"Maybe more people will decide, because since we live in such a dangerous, not dangerous, but like a lot of bad things been going on, maybe people will like try turn it around and make good things out of it and maybe like start coming down to the park and being able to have fun with their family and stuff and maybe more kids will be interested in playing baseball down here with us," Jalen Burton said.

Diez Conner is an assistant coach. "Hopefully with the success of this state championship, moving on to the regional, it'll build west Louisville back up some more, make people want to come down here, play baseball, bring the kids," he said.

The team is currently raising money for a trip to the Regional Tournament next week in Munster, Indiana. The tournament runs from July 26-30, with the winner advancing to the Babe Ruth World Series in Mountain Home, Arkansas from August 9-16.

You can help the young men and their families finance their trip by contributing on the "Support West Louisville 13U State Champs" gofundme page at gofundme.com. Here is the link: https://www.gofundme.com/13u-west-louisville-state-champs

(Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)