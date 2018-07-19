NFL anthem policy on hold as owners, players announce effort to resolve issue

The protests began in 2016 to protest the mistreatment of black Americans. (Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(RNN) – The NFL will put its new anthem policy on hold while it tries to bridge an impasse with the NFL Players’ Association, both organizations announced in a joint statement on Thursday night.

The statement said the two sides “have been working on a resolution to the anthem issue.”

“In order to allow this constructive dialogue to continue, we have come to a standstill agreement on the NFLPA’s grievance and on the NFL’s anthem policy,” the statement said. “No new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks while these confidential discussions are ongoing.”

The NFL’s owners announced a league-wide anthem policy in May. It stipulated that players had to stand for the anthem on the sideline, but could remain in the locker room during its playing.

The policy directed fines at teams if players violated it, and allowed individual teams to craft their own, supplemental policies regarding anthem conduct.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that the Miami Dolphins are considering such a policy that would suspend players for up to four games for protesting during the anthem.

Earlier this month the players’ association filed a grievance against owners regarding the league-wide policy, claiming it was instituted “without consultation with the NFLPA” and that it “is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement and infringes on player rights.”

Thursday’s joint announcement did not specify when the sides would sit down to try to resolve the issue.

The anthem protests began in 2016 with quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee to object to the systemic mistreatment of black Americans.

