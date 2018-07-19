Murder suspect previously convicted of attempted murder, given 2nd chance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One man, multiple victims and multiple chances to get it right.

Isaiah Jenkins, 22, is currently being held on a $500,000 cash bond after he was recently charged in the 2016 shooting death of George Robert Brown.

This is just one of his several run-ins with the law in recent years.

Records indicate that Jenkins was only 17-years-old when he faced a violent felony charge. Back in 2012, he and three other suspects robbed a Jefferson County man at gunpoint while he was jogging through his neighborhood on Riley Avenue.

>> MUGSHOTS: July 2018 Roundup

Jenkins was charged with complicity to murder and was sentenced to 10 years. He served some time in the Audubon Youth Development Center. Jenkins joined the Alternative Sentencing Plan.

Jenkins asked the judge for shock probation, something that judges can allow if they believe an inmate has been shocked by his or her experience behind bars.

In that written petition, Jenkins told the judge that while he was in the program, he had "become a more positive leader." He promised that when he got out things were "going to be different now," because "this street life isn't the way to live."

Despite one officer's objection that Jenkins was still a danger to society, the judge granted Jenkins shock probation after only serving one year and three months of his sentence.

But, it wasn't long before Jenkins was taken into custody again. Two years later in 2015, he and another suspect were arrested after they were accused in a fatal shooting during a robbery.

RELATED STORIES

+ LMPD makes arrest in 2016 homicide case

+ Suspects arrested, victim identified in Russell neighborhood homicide

Jenkins was charged with first degree robbery and attempted murder. However, those charges were completely dismissed after his attorney argued witnesses had not identified him as the shooter.

He was let out on the shock probation granted for the 2013 case.

In April 2017, Jenkins was charged with robbery yet again. That crime occurred just four months after the death of Brown, for which Jenkins is now charged.

That robbery charge was amended to a theft charge. The gun charge was dismissed. Three days after his sentencing for that, homicide detectives finally had enough to charge him with taking a life.

On Tuesday, Jenkins was charged with the murder of Brown.

>> WATCH: Lieutenant gets emotional about homicide of George Robert Brown

According to officials, Brown, 51, was shot to death in front of his five-year-old son in the Parkland neighborhood on Olive Street.

Jenkins's trial is currently ongoing as police try to figure out exactly why the altercation occurred.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.