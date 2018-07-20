Suspect detained in killing of Olympic figure skating star - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Suspect detained in killing of Olympic figure skating star

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo, figure skater Denis Ten, of Kazakhstan, reacts as his score is posted following his performance in the men's short program figure skating, in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 201... (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo, figure skater Denis Ten, of Kazakhstan, reacts as his score is posted following his performance in the men's short program figure skating, in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 201...
(AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File). FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017 file photo, Denis Ten, of Kazakhstan, skates his free program at the Rostelekom Cup ISU Grand Prix figure skating event in Moscow, Russia. Prosecutors in Kazakhstan said Thursday, July 19, ... (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File). FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017 file photo, Denis Ten, of Kazakhstan, skates his free program at the Rostelekom Cup ISU Grand Prix figure skating event in Moscow, Russia. Prosecutors in Kazakhstan said Thursday, July 19, ...

MOSCOW (AP) - Authorities in Kazakhstan said Friday a man has been detained and confessed to killing the Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten.

Prosecutor Berik Zhuyrektayev said in a televised statement that Nuraly Kiyasov "confessed his guilt in the presence of an attorney" while being questioned over the 25-year-old figure skater's death.

The prosecutor didn't give further details of what exactly Kiyasov had said.

A second man, named as Arman Kudaibergenov, is being sought by police in connection with the death of Ten, whose death prompted national mourning.

Ten, 25, was stabbed after a dispute with people who allegedly tried to steal a mirror from his car in his home city of Almaty. He died in hospital of massive blood loss from multiple wounds, the Kazinform news agency said.

Prosecutors are treating his death as murder.

Kazinform reported that Kiyasov was taken to the scene of the crime under heavy security Friday as part of the investigation.

Ten's bronze in Sochi in 2014 made him Kazakhstan's first Olympic medalist in figure skating. He also won the Four Continents championships in 2015, and was a world championship silver medalist in 2013.

Ten struggled with injuries in recent years and could manage only 27th at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sheriff: 11 people dead after Missouri tourist boat accident

    Sheriff: 11 people dead after Missouri tourist boat accident

    Thursday, July 19 2018 10:56 PM EDT2018-07-20 02:56:18 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 4:17 AM EDT2018-07-20 08:17:07 GMT
    A sheriff in Missouri says a tourist boat has apparently capsized on a lake, leaving eight people dead and several others hospitalized.More >>
    A sheriff in Missouri says a tourist boat has apparently capsized on a lake, leaving eight people dead and several others hospitalized.More >>

  • Big move for Big Bird: Sesame Street is entering classrooms

    Big move for Big Bird: Sesame Street is entering classrooms

    Thursday, July 19 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-07-20 00:15:47 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 4:07 AM EDT2018-07-20 08:07:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2010, file photo, characters from Sesame Street Live appear on the street by Madison Square Garden to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the live touring stage shows based on the PBS television ser...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2010, file photo, characters from Sesame Street Live appear on the street by Madison Square Garden to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the live touring stage shows based on the PBS television ser...
    The Sesame Street company is taking its beloved, critically acclaimed brand of educational television into the highly profitable world of classroom curriculum.More >>
    The Sesame Street company is taking its beloved, critically acclaimed brand of educational television into the highly profitable world of classroom curriculum.More >>

  • Hawaii town hopes lava tourism will bring economic relief

    Hawaii town hopes lava tourism will bring economic relief

    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-07-19 05:20:43 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 4:06 AM EDT2018-07-20 08:06:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...
    Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.More >>
    Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly