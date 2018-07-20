Weekend box office: Here we go again! Mamma Mia returns

It has been 10 years since the film "Mamma Mia" first hit theaters. And the long-awaited sequel, "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again" opens Friday. (Source: pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It has been 10 years since the film "Mamma Mia" first hit theaters. And the long-awaited sequel, "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again" opens Friday.

The cast returns to Greece, and features more Abba and a time hop with Lilly James playing a young Meryl Streep. Oh, and Cher's in it - as a grandmother. "Mamma Mia" is rated PG-13. You can watch the trailer here.

Denzel Washington is back with the first sequel of his career. "The Equalizer 2" opens Friday reuniting Washington with his "Training Day" director Antoine Fuqua. Washington plays a former assassin violently righting the world's wrongs. But when a close friend is brutally murdered, it sets the vigilante on a rampage. "The Equalizer 2" is rated R.

If you're in the mood for some tech-inspired scares, check out "Unfriended: The Dark Web." The follow-up to the 2015 online shocker joins the video chat of a group of friends. One of them has taken a laptop containing incriminating files, and things go bad quickly. Maybe too much screen time is bad for your health. "Unfriended" is rated R.??



