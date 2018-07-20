Paper not plastic: Alternative straws you can use

Marriott is joining other companies such as Starbucks, McDonald's, United Airlines, Royal Caribbean, Ikea in either partial or total bans on plastic straws. (Source: pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Plastic straws appear to be on the way out. Marriott International is the latest company to announce an eventual ban.

The company plans to remove plastic straws and drink stirrers from all of its 6,500 hotels and resorts worldwide by next year. Marriott joins other companies such as Starbucks, McDonald's, United Airlines, Royal Caribbean, Ikea in either partial or total bans on plastic straws.

So what to do? Alternatives are out there.

Paper straws are an option, but some people don't like the texture or taste. They don't conduct heat or cold very well, so your drinking experience might just seem, off. And they can fall apart pretty quickly. So if you take awhile to finish a drink, you could be out of luck.

You can buy a reusable straw to carry with you. Silicone and aluminum straws are available online. They usually come in packages of at least two, with prices starting at around $8.

The straw ban isn't being embraced by all. Disability rights advocates say that for people with neurological, muscular, and movement disorders straws are a necessity, not a luxury.

Whether you're for or against the plastic straw ban, one thing is certain. This is a controversial topic that won't be going away anytime soon.

