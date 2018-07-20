Let's eat! Louisville Burger Week starts Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you love burgers, Louisville is the place to be.

Louisville Burger Week gets underway on Monday. The week-long burger fest lets you enjoy $5 burgers at 25 delicious restaurants, all to benefit Dare to Care Food Bank.

>> For more information, check out derbycityweekend.com

The idea is to get people to embrace the food, culture and Louisville-love while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places! You can get a Burger Passport, get it stamped at participating locations throughout the week for a chance at prizes. Collect at least three stamps and be eligible for a very special grand prize drawing featuring a Grill and Ultimate Grill Out!

Louisville Burger Week runs from July 23 to July 29.

Participating restaurants include:

Bluegrass Burgers

Brooke and Billy's

Bubba's 33

Coopers Craft

Corner

Drake's - Paddock Shops and St Matthews locations

Fork & Barrel

Gerstle's Place

Goodwood Brewing

Hopcat

The Hub Louisville

Macaron Bar

Mellow Mushroom Pizza

Molly Malone's - Highlands and St Matthews locations

O'Shea's Public House

Somewhere Restaurant & Bar

Red Herring

Stout Burgers and Beers

Sullivan's Tap House

Waylon's Feed & Firewater

JB's Pub

