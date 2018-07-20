Let's eat! Louisville Burger Week starts Monday - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Let's eat! Louisville Burger Week starts Monday

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect
Louisville Burger Week gets underway on Monday. (Source: pixabay) Louisville Burger Week gets underway on Monday. (Source: pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you love burgers, Louisville is the place to be. 

Louisville Burger Week gets underway on Monday. The week-long burger fest lets you enjoy $5 burgers at 25 delicious restaurants, all to benefit Dare to Care Food Bank.

>>  For more information, check out derbycityweekend.com

The idea is to get people to embrace the food, culture and Louisville-love while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places! You can get a Burger Passport, get it stamped at participating locations throughout the week for a chance at prizes. Collect at least three stamps and be eligible for a very special grand prize drawing featuring a Grill and Ultimate Grill Out!

Louisville Burger Week runs from July 23 to July 29.

Participating restaurants include: 

  • Bluegrass Burgers
  • Brooke and Billy's
  • Bubba's 33
  • Coopers Craft
  • Corner
  • Drake's - Paddock Shops and St Matthews locations
  • Fork & Barrel
  • Gerstle's Place
  • Goodwood Brewing
  • Hopcat
  • The Hub Louisville
  • Macaron Bar
  • Mellow Mushroom Pizza
  • Molly Malone's - Highlands and St Matthews locations
  • O'Shea's Public House
  • Somewhere Restaurant & Bar
  • Red Herring
  • Stout Burgers and Beers
  • Sullivan's Tap House
  • Waylon's Feed & Firewater
  • JB's Pub

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly