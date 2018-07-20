JCPS principal reassigned following independent review

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Jefferson County Public School principal has been reassigned.

Jerry Mayes will no longer serve as the principal at duPont Manual High School, JCPS officials confirmed on Friday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Recorded conversation with students leads to school audit, principal reprimanded

Mayes received a letter of reprimand in November 2017 following a discussion he had with two students in his office.

Mayes said he was unaware he was being recorded when he used illustrations and colleagues names while having a discussion the students.

In November, JCPS spokeswoman Allison Martin said an outside entity would conduct an independent review of the allegations concerning Mayes.

Mayes reassigned role has not been released.

