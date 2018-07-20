1 shot near Churchill Downs

The shooting was reported in the 2800 block of South Fourth Street at 10:50 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 2800 block of South Fourth Street at 10:50 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
A WAVE 3 News Alert Day kicks in today.More >>
A WAVE 3 News Alert Day kicks in today.More >>
Jerry Mayes will no longer serve as the principal at duPont Manual High School, JCPS officials confirmed on Friday.More >>
Jerry Mayes will no longer serve as the principal at duPont Manual High School, JCPS officials confirmed on Friday.More >>
If you love burgers, Louisville is the place to be. Louisville Burger Week is July 23-29.More >>
If you love burgers, Louisville is the place to be. Louisville Burger Week is July 23-29.More >>
"Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again", "The Equalizer 2" and "Unfriended: The Dark Web" open in theaters this weekend.More >>
"Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again", "The Equalizer 2" and "Unfriended: The Dark Web" open in theaters this weekend.More >>