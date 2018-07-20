1 shot near Churchill Downs

The shooting was reported in the 2800 block of South Fourth Street at 10:50 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot near Churchill Downs.

The shooting was reported in the 2800 block of South Fourth Street at 10:50 a.m. Friday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Mitchell said the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

