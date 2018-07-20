IOC leader happy with shrinking 2026 Winter Olympic contest - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

IOC leader happy with shrinking 2026 Winter Olympic contest

(Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP). International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach from Germany attends a press conference after the executive board meeting of the IOC, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Friday, July 20, 2018. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP). International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach from Germany attends a press conference after the executive board meeting of the IOC, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Friday, July 20, 2018.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - IOC President Thomas Bach says the Olympic body is satisfied with the 2026 Winter Games hosting race, despite two bids dropping out in recent weeks.

Austrian Olympic officials withdrew a project centered on Graz this month, and voters in Switzerland rejected Sion's planned bid last month.

The International Olympic Committee is still in talks with five possible candidates: Turin and Milan in Italy; Stockholm; Erzurum, Turkey; Calgary, Canada; and Sapporo, Japan.

Bach says, "We are pretty happy with the status of this candidature procedure."

The IOC leader suggests fewer than five will be on the ballot paper when IOC members pick the host in October 2019 in Milan.

Bach says cities unlikely to win could be advised against committing time and expense to remain in the race.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Coast Guard, NTSB investigating boat capsizing

    The Latest: Coast Guard, NTSB investigating boat capsizing

    Friday, July 20 2018 1:36 AM EDT2018-07-20 05:36:02 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-07-20 16:41:32 GMT
    (Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...(Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...
    A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.More >>
    A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.More >>

  • Ohio killer spared after extent of childhood abuse revealed

    Ohio killer spared after extent of childhood abuse revealed

    Friday, July 20 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-07-20 15:17:17 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-07-20 16:38:13 GMT
    Ohio Gov. John Kasich has spared a condemned killer whose sentence was challenged after a juror came forward with concerns that the extent of the inmate's childhood abuse was shielded at trial.More >>
    Ohio Gov. John Kasich has spared a condemned killer whose sentence was challenged after a juror came forward with concerns that the extent of the inmate's childhood abuse was shielded at trial.More >>

  • Death toll from Missouri duck boat accident climbs to 17

    Death toll from Missouri duck boat accident climbs to 17

    Friday, July 20 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-07-20 11:26:30 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-07-20 16:41:18 GMT
    (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Emergency responders work at Table Rock Lake after a deadly boat accident in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, leavin...(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Emergency responders work at Table Rock Lake after a deadly boat accident in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, leavin...
    Dive teams will resume searching for five people still missing after a tourist boat capsized and sank in a southwestern Missouri lake.More >>
    Dive teams will resume searching for five people still missing after a tourist boat capsized and sank in a southwestern Missouri lake.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly