A Look Back - July 20, 1969: Man walks on the Moon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Today, we mark a date in history that was one of the bright spots of the 20th Century. On a Sunday 49 years ago, the people of the world watched and waited as three Americans attempted to go where no man had gone before. Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, and Michael Collins were in orbit around the Moon, the only natural satellite of the Earth.

At 4:17 p.m. EDT, while Collins remained in orbit aboard the command module Columbia, Armstrong and Aldrin aboard the lunar module Eagle landed on the surface of the Moon. A sleep period that was planned for the crew was abandoned and preparations began for Man's first venture onto the Moon's surface to happen earlier than planned.

At 10:39 p.m. EDT, Armstrong exited Eagle and started his climb down the nine rung ladder to the lunar surface. On the way down, he pulled a ring that deployed equipment stowed in the descent stage of Eagle, including a black and white TV camera that gave humans their first view from the surface of another heavenly body. Armstrong also unveiled a plaque on the leg of the Lunar Module which read, "Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the Moon, July 1969 A.D. We came in peace for all mankind."

At 10:56 p.m. EDT, Neil Armstrong stepped off the landing pad of Eagle and onto the lunar surface. He said, "That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind." Armstrong insisted that he said "for a man," the word "a" was not heard in the transmission that reached Earth.

The two men spent just over two hours, 30 minutes on the lunar surface before returning to their spacecraft. After 21 1/2 hours on the Moon, Armstrong and Aldrin used the ascent stage of Eagle to leave the lunar surface and rejoin Collins in Columbia for the return trip to Earth and a splashdown in the western Pacific Ocean three days later.

