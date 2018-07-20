City reveals plans for a Shawnee Outdoor Learning Center

The tornadoes were reported on Highway 135 traveling eastbound near Shiloh around 2:10 p.m. Friday.More >>
The tornadoes were reported on Highway 135 traveling eastbound near Shiloh around 2:10 p.m. Friday.More >>
Plans have been revealed for a new way to get kids interested in what's going on outside of their windows in West Louisville.More >>
Plans have been revealed for a new way to get kids interested in what's going on outside of their windows in West Louisville.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 2800 block of South Fourth Street at 10:50 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 2800 block of South Fourth Street at 10:50 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Jerry Mayes will no longer serve as the principal at duPont Manual High School, JCPS officials confirmed on Friday.More >>
Jerry Mayes will no longer serve as the principal at duPont Manual High School, JCPS officials confirmed on Friday.More >>
If you love burgers, Louisville is the place to be. Louisville Burger Week is July 23-29.More >>
If you love burgers, Louisville is the place to be. Louisville Burger Week is July 23-29.More >>