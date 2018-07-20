City reveals plans for a Shawnee Outdoor Learning Center

The Shawnee Outdoor Learning Center aims to reconnect kids with nature again at Shawnee Park. (Source: Luckett Farley)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Plans have been revealed for a new way to get kids interested in what's going on outside of their windows in West Louisville.

The Shawnee Outdoor Learning Center, a $9 million to $10 million venture, aims to reconnect kids with nature again at Shawnee Park.

A new bike pump path has been constructed and there are plans for a canoe launch to get everyone back out on the water.

The state-of-the-art center will be used as a community event space and an environmental education hub.



"Engaging children outdoors. My mother always said if you have a problem take it outside, don't stay inside. You get out with nature. Things just seem to get better," recalled Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton, who has been spearheading outdoor initiatives in her district.

ECHO, a growing program in the city, is focused on leadership as well as outdoor education, and recreation. It will have a huge part in staffing the center with kids in the program.

This center is a key component in the West Louisville Outdoor Recreation initiative master plan, revitalizing outdoor spaces and ensuring the community can experience them.

They're currently in phase two of the plan which is fund-raising. Construction is expected to start in a couple years.

The public can weigh in on the plan and learn more at West Louisville Appreciation Day on Saturday, July 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

