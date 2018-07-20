Dispatch: 4 tornadoes reported on the ground in Harrison County, IN

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Harrison County dispatch said four tornadoes have been reported on the ground.

Two tornadoes were reported on Highway 135 traveling eastbound near Shiloh around 2:10 p.m. Friday. A third was reported on Lake Road and a fourth on New Middletown Road toward Lanesville.

The WAVE 3 Weather team is updating the situation on air and online.

Watch the event via the WAVE 3 News Live Stream. Just click on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Forecast and alerts

+ Follow the WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team on Facebook | Twitter

+ LIVE: SkyTrack Cameras

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.