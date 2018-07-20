National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Harrison County, IN

Families are already working to clean up the damage. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Several mobile homes were ripped from their foundations and completely destroyed. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Harrison County.

The National Weather Service confirmed on Saturday that an EF-1 tornado with winds of 105 winds touched down just southwest of New Middletown in Harrison County.

Harrison County dispatch said four tornadoes touched down in the county Friday. Two tornadoes were reported on Highway 135 traveling eastbound near Shiloh around 2:10 p.m. Friday. A third was reported on Lake Road and a fourth on New Middletown Road toward Lanesville.

There were several WAVE 3 News crews in Harrison County, spotting damage in several areas. There are mobile homes destroyed outside New Middletown. Barns, houses and trees have been damaged in other parts of the county.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Jerry Goodin reported 20 homes sustained damage in the storm.

There are electrical lines down in many areas, Goodin said. Avoid any wires down and report them to police.

One person has been injured -- a New Middletown Volunteer Fire Department member. He only suffered a minor injury and will be OK. No deaths were reported.

Harrison County EMA is working to set up a shelter for those who need it. Residents who need non-emergency help should call 812-738-3911.

People are asked to stay home unless they are asked by property owners to help clean up damage.

Officials were hesitant to confirm how many tornadoes touched down. The National Weather Service will head to Harrison County to survey damage on Saturday.

The National Weather Service will continue to survey damage throughout the day on Saturday.

