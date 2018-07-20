Cards' Carpenter hits 3 HRs, 2 doubles in 6 innings, exits - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cards' Carpenter hits 3 HRs, 2 doubles in 6 innings, exits

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 20, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 20, 2018, in Chicago.
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). St. Louis Cardinals' Kolten Wong (16) tosses water on Matt Carpenter after Carpenter's third home run of the game, a three-run shot off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Brian Duensing during the sixth inning of a baseball ga... (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). St. Louis Cardinals' Kolten Wong (16) tosses water on Matt Carpenter after Carpenter's third home run of the game, a three-run shot off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Brian Duensing during the sixth inning of a baseball ga...
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, right, and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras watch Carpenter's second home run of the game off Jon Lester during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 20, 2018, in C... (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, right, and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras watch Carpenter's second home run of the game off Jon Lester during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 20, 2018, in C...
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter celebrates his second home run of the game off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 20, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter celebrates his second home run of the game off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 20, 2018, in Chicago.
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter watches his home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 20, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter watches his home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 20, 2018, in Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) - Matt Carpenter hit three home runs and two doubles in just six innings for the St. Louis Cardinals, then was pulled from the game against the Chicago Cubs.

Carpenter went 5 for 5 and drove in seven runs at Wrigley Field on Friday before exiting with the Cardinals leading 15-1.

The St. Louis leadoff man has homered in four straight games. During that stretch, he is 9 for 16 with six home runs, three doubles and 10 RBIs.

Carpenter led off the game with a home run with a home run against Jon Lester. It was his team-record sixth leadoff homer of the season and the 21st of his career, matching the club mark held by Hall of Famer Lou Brock.

Carpenter hit a two-run homer in the second inning off Lester. Carpenter doubled twice in the fourth and hit a three-run drive off reliever Brian Duensing in the sixth.

