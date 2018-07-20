Body recovered from river identified as missing fisherman

The tornadoes were reported on Highway 135 traveling eastbound near Shiloh around 2:10 p.m. Friday.More >>
The tornadoes were reported on Highway 135 traveling eastbound near Shiloh around 2:10 p.m. Friday.More >>
The victim was fishing with family members around 1 p.m. July 17 near the Greenwood Boat Dock when he went into the water to free a snagged line. Those on the boat said he began to struggle and went underwater.More >>
The victim was fishing with family members around 1 p.m. July 17 near the Greenwood Boat Dock when he went into the water to free a snagged line. Those on the boat said he began to struggle and went underwater.More >>
Indiana State Police are updating the public on damage from four tornadoes that touched down in Harrison County on Friday.More >>
Indiana State Police are updating the public on damage from four tornadoes that touched down in Harrison County on Friday.More >>
Who has the coolest cruiser around? Kentucky State Police are confident that they do and they are seeking votes to prove it.More >>
Who has the coolest cruiser around? Kentucky State Police are confident that they do and they are seeking votes to prove it.More >>
The crash happened at 9:44 p.m. in the 5300 block of Preston Highway, just north of Fern Valley Road.More >>
The crash happened at 9:44 p.m. in the 5300 block of Preston Highway, just north of Fern Valley Road.More >>