Body recovered from river identified as missing fisherman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A body recovered from the Ohio River has been identified as the man who disappeared while fishing.

Jose Gomar, 38, of Louisville, was fishing with family members around 1 p.m. July 17 near the Greenwood Boat Dock when he went into the water to free a snagged line. Those on the boat said Gomar began to struggle and went underwater.

Someone on the boat attempted to help Gomar but also began to struggle. That person was able to get back on the boat safely.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has listed the cause and manner of Gomar's death as pending.

