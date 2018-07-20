Exchange of gunfire leads to police chase in Buechel - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Exchange of gunfire leads to police chase in Buechel

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department pursued two vehicles on Thursday afternoon after reports that people inside the cars were exchanging gunfire, Metrosafe said.

The incident began around 5:30 p.m. The gunfire exchange reportedly happened in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road in the Buechel neighborhood. Police pursued the cars through several area roads: Shepherdsville Road, Newburg Road and Buechel Bank Road. 

One of the cars crashed near Shepherdsville Road at Newburg Road.

One person was in custody, police said. 

Police said no one was injured. 

