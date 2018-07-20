Student speaks out as Manual principal gets reassigned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There's been a change of leadership after an investigation at duPont Manual High School in Louisville.

A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson confirmed principal Jerry Mayes will be reassigned.

Manual PTSA issued a statement saying the assistant principal will oversee daily school operations and the search for a new leader will begin immediately.

This is a move 2018 Manual graduate Quintez Brown said he'd been calling for.

>> More JCPS news on wave3.com

"Very surprising news," Brown said. "It's been a very long investigation. That was disappointing actually because we were left out of the light. We didn't hear anything about it."

Mayes received a letter of reprimand in 2017 following a discussion he had with two students in his office.

Mayes said he was unaware he was being recorded when he used colleagues names, sometimes speaking critically, while having a discussion with the students.

Brown said, as president of the Black Student Union at the time, the things that bothered him most were other comments made about racial justice and discussions related to students wishing to kneel during the national anthem at football games.

"You hear comments about our principal and how he doesn't really support the club," Brown said. "That made me feel a little bit more voiceless."

Friday, Manual's PTSA released more information and expressed thanks to Mayes for 37 years of support and, like Brown, looked to move forward.

"Our biggest goal is to make sure students have a safe environment where they can learn and feel welcome," Brown said.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ JCPS principal reassigned following independent review

+ Recorded conversation with students leads to school audit, principal reprimanded

As for that climate, a 2018 JCPS survey asked students, including those at Manual, if their principal was an effective leader.

The results showed only 58 percent of students agreed or strongly agreed he was, an approval rating higher than only a couple other issues on the survey including the quality of text books and the enjoyment of school meals.

According to that JCPS Comprehensive School Survey, when asked whether their principal was an effective leader, over 90 percent of Manual parents said Hayes was in 2017.

A year later, that number d ropped by about 22 percent. For students, it fell by 25 percent.

A PTSA statement said Mayes will be reassigned to a non-instructional position in the district, but it's not clear where yet.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.