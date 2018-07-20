Cesarek claims first Falls Cities title

Shelbyville, KY (WAVE) - Bobbie Cesarek beat Holly Flood 3 & 2 to win the championship match in the Women's Falls Cities Tournament at Shelbyville Country Club.

It was the 94th year for the event. The first tournament was played in 1923.

Cesarek claimed her first Falls Cities title. "I am absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity," she said. "I can't believe I am standing here at this moment, but it was, it's a wonderful tournament as you can tell by the support that we get from all of the ladies."

It was the second runner-up finish in the event for Flood.

"We get to play all of the wonderful courses throughout Louisville and with the tradition of it, it's great to be here," Flood said. "It's definitely something you want to get your name on the trophy at some point and hopefully if I hang in there I'll get this opportunity again."

