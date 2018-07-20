Braves star 2B Albies likely to sit with tight hamstring

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, right, stands up after sliding into home plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Friday, July 20, 2018. Albies appeared to ...

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies pauses after sliding into home plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Friday, July 20, 2018. Albies appeared to sustain an ...

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies steals third base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Friday, July 20, 2018. Albies appeared to sustain an injury after doubli...

WASHINGTON (AP) - All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves will probably miss a couple of games after an early exit because of tightness in his right hamstring.

Albies was pulled for a pinch-hitter Friday night in an 8-5 win at Washington.

The 21-year-old Albies hit an RBI double in the first inning, stole third base and then dashed home on a groundout. Albies remained in the game until being pinch-hit for in the third inning.

Albies played in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Nationals Park. He leads the NL in runs (75), extra-base hits (53), doubles (30) and total bases (211).

Albies is batting .283 with 20 home runs and 56 RBIs.

The Braves are a half-game behind the NL-East leading Philadelphia Phillies.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.