Braves star 2B Albies likely to sit with tight hamstring - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Braves star 2B Albies likely to sit with tight hamstring

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies steals third base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Friday, July 20, 2018. Albies appeared to sustain an injury after doubli... (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies steals third base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Friday, July 20, 2018. Albies appeared to sustain an injury after doubli...
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies pauses after sliding into home plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Friday, July 20, 2018. Albies appeared to sustain an ... (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies pauses after sliding into home plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Friday, July 20, 2018. Albies appeared to sustain an ...
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, right, stands up after sliding into home plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Friday, July 20, 2018. Albies appeared to ... (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, right, stands up after sliding into home plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Friday, July 20, 2018. Albies appeared to ...

WASHINGTON (AP) - All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves will probably miss a couple of games after an early exit because of tightness in his right hamstring.

Albies was pulled for a pinch-hitter Friday night in an 8-5 win at Washington.

The 21-year-old Albies hit an RBI double in the first inning, stole third base and then dashed home on a groundout. Albies remained in the game until being pinch-hit for in the third inning.

Albies played in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Nationals Park. He leads the NL in runs (75), extra-base hits (53), doubles (30) and total bases (211).

Albies is batting .283 with 20 home runs and 56 RBIs.

The Braves are a half-game behind the NL-East leading Philadelphia Phillies.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hundreds at vigils mourn victims of Branson boat accident

    Hundreds at vigils mourn victims of Branson boat accident

    Friday, July 20 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-07-20 11:26:30 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 11:13 PM EDT2018-07-21 03:13:47 GMT
    (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Emergency responders work at Table Rock Lake after a deadly boat accident in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, leavin...(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Emergency responders work at Table Rock Lake after a deadly boat accident in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, leavin...
    Dive teams will resume searching for five people still missing after a tourist boat capsized and sank in a southwestern Missouri lake.More >>
    Dive teams will resume searching for five people still missing after a tourist boat capsized and sank in a southwestern Missouri lake.More >>

  • Tears, then giggles: Honduran baby is back in parents' arms

    Tears, then giggles: Honduran baby is back in parents' arms

    Friday, July 20 2018 2:50 PM EDT2018-07-20 18:50:19 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-07-21 02:59:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Esteban Felix). In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separ...(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separ...
    A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.More >>
    A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.More >>

  • Colorado VA hospital plagued by delays, high costs to open

    Colorado VA hospital plagued by delays, high costs to open

    Friday, July 20 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-07-20 19:05:09 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-07-21 02:58:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, the campus of the Veterans Administration hospital is under construction in Aurora, Colo. The center is set to open Saturday, July 21, 2018, years behind schedule and more than...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, the campus of the Veterans Administration hospital is under construction in Aurora, Colo. The center is set to open Saturday, July 21, 2018, years behind schedule and more than...
    It's more than $1 billion over budget and five years behind schedule, but an elaborate new veterans hospital is finally opening in suburban Denver with the promise of state-of-the-art medical care.More >>
    It's more than $1 billion over budget and five years behind schedule, but an elaborate new veterans hospital is finally opening in suburban Denver with the promise of state-of-the-art medical care.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly