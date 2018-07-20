Louisville Zoo renames Papa John's Splash Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo has announced it will rename its splash park following the fallout surrounding Papa John's founder John Schnatter.

The Zoo is home to the "Papa John's Splash Park."

Last year, the Schnatter family donated one-million-dollars to help finish the Zoo's snow leopard exhibit.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Hits keep coming for Papa John's

+ Papa John's to undergo audit, investigation

+ Papa John's CEO issues open letter to customers

+ Schnatter says he was 'pushed' to use N-word in media training call

+ Papa John's starts pulling founder's image from marketing

+ Schnatter evicted from office space at Papa John's HQ, told not to talk to media

The Zoo released a statement on Thursday stating they were renaming the splash park to honor Annette Schnatter, the Papa John's founder's wife, for her "unflagging personal commitment to the Zoo over nearly twenty years."

The entire statement issued by the Louisville Zoo is below:

"Papa John’s, Inc., the Schnatter Family Foundation and the Schnatter family have been longtime supporters of the Louisville Zoo, and we recognize their contribution to helping us better the relationship between people and our planet. We also recognize the hard-working men and women who make up Papa John’s, Inc. and appreciate their commitment and contribution to our community. The Louisville Zoo does not condone racism or the use of insensitive language. It has always been and will remain an inclusive place for everyone in our community. The Zoo is place for all of us to gather to build memories and to talk about our planet and how to better it. It is important to note for the record that in over a 20-year relationship, the Zoo’s leadership team has never seen any evidence of racial bias from the Schnatters, thus allowing that relationship to exist and thrive. It is with the Zoo’s mission in mind, that the Louisville Zoo Foundation Board has decided to change the name of the Splash Park to recognize Annette Schnatter for her unflagging personal commitment to the Zoo over nearly twenty years."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.