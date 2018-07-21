Moving day awaits at British Open - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Moving day awaits at British Open

(AP Photo/Jon Super). Justin Rose of England finishes the second round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Friday July 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super). Justin Rose of England finishes the second round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Friday July 20, 2018.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) - Justin Rose has started his third round of the British Open much earlier than he would have liked.

But at least he's still playing.

Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, Nos. 1 and 2 in the world, missed the cut. Rose is No. 3 and nearly joined them until he made an 18-foot birdie putt on the last hole to make the cut on the number. He was nine shots behind Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner, who shared the lead at Carnoustie on 6-under 136.

They do not tee off until mid-afternoon Saturday, one shot ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, Pat Perez and Xander Schauffele.

Rose began by smashing driver into the left rough, although he was able to hit wedge to 6 feet for birdie.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

