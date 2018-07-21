Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Louisville's east end

All customers under the advisory are advised to boil water before drinking or cooking. (Source: Louisville Water)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Jefferson County, Kentucky.

The boil water advisory was issued for Lyndon, St. Matthews and New LaGrange because of several water main breaks early Saturday morning according to Louisville Water.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

All customers under the advisory are advised to boil water before drinking or cooking.

Louisville Water has the following recommendations for customers:

Bring all water used for drinking, food preparation and coking to a rolling boil for three minutes before consuming.

Not use chilled water lines in refrigerators.

Not use ice from automatic ice machines.

Below is a map of the areas under the advisory.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.