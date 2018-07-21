Boil Water Advisory lifted for parts of Louisville's east end

All customers under the advisory are advised to boil water before drinking or cooking. (Source: Louisville Water)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A boil water advisory has been lifted for parts of Jefferson County, Kentucky.

The boil water advisory was issued for Lyndon, St. Matthews and New LaGrange because of several water main breaks early Saturday morning according to Louisville Water.

A water quality test in that area confirmed the water is safe to drink, according to Louisville Water.

They also included the following notice:

Please note: if your refrigerator has an automatic ice machine, allow the receptacle to fill twice and discard the ice. If you have a chilled water line on your refrigerator door, allow it to run for approximately one minute before using the water. If you’ve been away during the advisory, allow the cold water to run from the highest point in the house (typically a bathroom) for five minutes.

Below is a map of the areas that were under the advisory. For a more interactive map, click or tap here.

