Lincicome shoots 71 but misses cut at Barbasol Championship

By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Brittany Lincicome missed the cut at the Barbasol Championship after shooting a 1-under 71, failing in her bid to become the first female golfer since 1945 to make the cut in a PGA Tour event.

The eight-time LPGA Tour winner with two major titles was the first woman since Michelle Wie in 2008 to play in a PGA Tour event. Lincicome had sought to join Babe Zaharias (1945) as the only women to make the cut.

But Lincicome faced a huge hurdle after an opening 78 left her near the bottom of the field. She had six birdies in Saturday's rain-delayed second round at Champions Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club, highlighted by an eagle-3 at 17. Her round included six bogeys, including three on the final four holes, and she finished at 5 over 149.

Troy Merritt (-15) enters the third round leading Billy Horschel and Cameron Percy by two strokes.

