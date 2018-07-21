Lincicome shoots 71 but misses cut at Barbasol Championship

(Silas Walker/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP). People follow Brittany Lincicome, front left, during the first day of competition the PGA Tour Barbasol Championship golf tournament at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., Thursday, July 19, 2018.

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Brittany Lincicome missed the cut at the Barbasol Championship after shooting a 1-under 71, failing in her bid to become the first female golfer since 1945 to make the cut in a PGA Tour event.

The eight-time LPGA Tour winner with two major titles was the first woman since Michelle Wie in 2008 to play in a PGA Tour event. Lincicome had sought to join Babe Zaharias (1945) as the only women to make the cut.

But Lincicome faced a huge hurdle after an opening 78 left her near the bottom of the field. She had six birdies in Saturday's rain-delayed second round at Champions Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club, highlighted by an eagle-3 at 17. Her round included six bogeys, including three on the final four holes, and she finished at 5 over 149.

Troy Merritt (-15) enters the third round leading Billy Horschel and Cameron Percy by two strokes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.