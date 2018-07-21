Michael Stich, Helena Sukova inducted into tennis hall - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Michael Stich, Helena Sukova inducted into tennis hall

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Michael Stich, of Germany, smiles during a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Newport, R.I. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Michael Stich, of Germany, smiles during a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Newport, R.I.
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Michael Stich, of Germany, right, speaks as Hall of Fame President Stan Smith listens during a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Newport, R.I. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Michael Stich, of Germany, right, speaks as Hall of Fame President Stan Smith listens during a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Newport, R.I.
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Helena Sukova, of Czech Republic, smiles at a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Newport, R.I. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Helena Sukova, of Czech Republic, smiles at a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Newport, R.I.
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Tennis Hall of Fame inductees Helena Sukova, of Czech Republic, and Michael Stich, of Germany, laugh with Stan Smith, middle, during a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Newp... (AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Tennis Hall of Fame inductees Helena Sukova, of Czech Republic, and Michael Stich, of Germany, laugh with Stan Smith, middle, during a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Newp...
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Tennis Hall of Fame inductees Helena Sukova, of Czech Republic, and Michael Stich, of Germany, react as they are introduced by Stan Smith, middle, at a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July ... (AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Tennis Hall of Fame inductees Helena Sukova, of Czech Republic, and Michael Stich, of Germany, react as they are introduced by Stan Smith, middle, at a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July ...

By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) - When Michael Stich was a teenager, he had to choose a sport - soccer or tennis.

It seems he made right choice now that he has a home in the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The 49-year-old German and Helena Sukova were inducted on Saturday during a ceremony on Newport's grass court, the only members of the class of 2018.

"I played till I was 18," Stich said during a news conference. "There was a little bit of a decision between soccer and tennis, but I preferred tennis because I didn't have to deal with 10 other guys messing up on the pitch. It was only up to me to mess up."

Stich captured his only Grand Slam singles title in 1991, beating countryman Boris Becker, also a Hall of Famer, at Wimbledon. He was a U.S. Open finalist in 1994 and runner-up at the 1996 French Open.

He joined Becker to win gold in doubles at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

"It was always said that we didn't get along," Stich said. "Obviously, as we were rivals, we could get along. I think we benefited a lot from each other because we always wanted to be better than the other player," he said. "We proved it to ourselves and to everyone else that it was possible to follow our goal."

Sukova captured a combined 14 Slam doubles titles - nine in women's and five in mixed. She was runner-up in singles at four majors - twice each at the Australian and U.S. opens.

"For me, the most important (thing) was playing the singles," she said. "I didn't really like to practice, so doubles was perfect."

The 53-year-old Czech reflected on her biggest singles win, beating Martina Navratilova at the 1984 Australian Open to end her string of 74 consecutive match victories, including six straight Slam titles.

"I had like three press conferences every day after that," she said. "Before that, I barely had one."

Hall of Famer Jim Courier jokingly told the crowd that he checked his record against Stich before heading from his New York City home.

"I almost turned around when I saw I only won five of 12 matches against him," he said.

Stich said that when he was 6 years old his family took him to the tennis club.

"They couldn't leave me at home," he said. "They had to take me."

And that's how his love of the game began.

"I had a tennis wall to play against," he said. "I got a racket and ball and they said: 'Spend two hours here and we'll pick you up later.'"

It was time well spent.

"The beauty of his game," Courier said, "is what really sticks with me."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Suffering' ends with Honduran baby back in parents' arms

    'Suffering' ends with Honduran baby back in parents' arms

    Friday, July 20 2018 2:50 PM EDT2018-07-20 18:50:19 GMT
    Saturday, July 21 2018 4:19 PM EDT2018-07-21 20:19:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Esteban Felix). In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separ...(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separ...
    A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.More >>
    A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.More >>

  • Grandfather arrested after California boy shoots cousin, 2

    Grandfather arrested after California boy shoots cousin, 2

    Friday, July 20 2018 9:31 PM EDT2018-07-21 01:31:10 GMT
    Saturday, July 21 2018 4:19 PM EDT2018-07-21 20:19:07 GMT
    (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP). San Bernardino County Sheriff's personnel investigate the scene of a fatal shooting, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Muscoy, Calif. Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 2-ye...(Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP). San Bernardino County Sheriff's personnel investigate the scene of a fatal shooting, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Muscoy, Calif. Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 2-ye...
    Authorities have arrested the grandfather of a 2-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed by her 4-year-old cousin in Southern California.More >>
    Authorities have arrested the grandfather of a 2-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed by her 4-year-old cousin in Southern California.More >>

  • Man suspected of shooting officer found, killed by police

    Man suspected of shooting officer found, killed by police

    Friday, July 20 2018 10:31 PM EDT2018-07-21 02:31:50 GMT
    Saturday, July 21 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-07-21 20:18:53 GMT
    (Hawaii County Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Hawaii County Police Department shows Officer Bronson Kaliloa. Hawaii's entire Big Island police force was on alert Wednesday, July 18, 2018, for Justin Josh...(Hawaii County Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Hawaii County Police Department shows Officer Bronson Kaliloa. Hawaii's entire Big Island police force was on alert Wednesday, July 18, 2018, for Justin Josh...
    Authorities in Hawaii say two associates of a man suspected of killing a Big Island police officer have been arrested but the shooter remains at large.More >>
    Authorities in Hawaii say two associates of a man suspected of killing a Big Island police officer have been arrested but the shooter remains at large.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly