Closer Jeurys Familia traded by Mets to Oakland

NEW YORK (AP) - Jeurys Familia was traded from the New York Mets to the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for two minor leaguers and $1 million in international signing bonus pool allotment.

New York gets right-hander Bobby Wahl, infielder Will Toffey for its closer.

"This trade hits three major areas," Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said in a statement. :We got a major league ready reliever our scouts recommended, a position player who was a high selection from the 2017 draft and strong prospect in the A's system as well as receiving international bonus pool money to help in the future."

An All-Star in 2016, Familia is 4-4 with a 2.88 ERA and 17 saves in 21 chances. The 28-year-old right-hander has struck out 43 and walked 14 in 40 appearances covering 40 2/3 innings. The right-hander can become a free agent after this season.

He was at Yankee Stadium on Saturday morning but left before the start of the Mets' 7-6 loss.

With the Mets (40-56) languishing near the bottom of the National League standings, Familia and infielder Asdrubal Cabrera were expected to be traded for prospects as the July 31 trade deadline approaches. Both are eligible for free agency.

Familia had an abbreviated 2017 season due to a blood clot that required surgery. He was 2-2 with a 4.38 and six saves in 26 games. He had 123 saves for thr Mets, who signed him at age 17.

To clear a roster spot, the A's transferred right-hander Daniel Gossett to the 60-day disabled list.

