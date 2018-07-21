Storm impact is one of the biggest LG&E has worked, PRP neighbors “stranded” for most of the day

People who live on Welby Road couldn’t drive in or out for most of Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) — Louisville Gas and Electric said Friday’s storm was one of the most widespread and impactful they’ve had to deal with in recent history.

In Pleasure Ridge Park, people who live in the cul de sac on Welby Road couldn’t drive in or out for most of Saturday. The only road to the neighborhood was blocked by a tree and power lines that went down during the storm.

“We are literally stranded here,” said Wendy Goodman.

When LG&E stopped by to assess the damage in the morning, safety cones and caution tape were set up to prevent anyone from driving through.

Goodman needed to take her husband to a dialysis treatment.

“He could die right in front of my eyes and I couldn’t do nothing about it,” Goodman said.

Neighbor Tracey May was doing everything she could to help Goodman get out of the neighborhood.

“I have a chainsaw, I would go out there if I could, but I’m a little afraid just because down lines, you have to assume they are live,” May said.

She said they were told by the power company they might have to wait another 48-72 hours.

“We called the police, we called the fire department, we called LG&E so my first expectation would be that they’d remove the tree and the lines from the road and almost 10- 15 hours later it still hasn’t been done,” May said.

Saturday afternoon, we joined neighbors in calling LG&E. A crew came by within an hour and cleared the road.

LG&E said all available crews are working around the clock to get restorations completed as soon as possible.

Mutual assistance from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin are on the way to help, too.

To see the current LG&E outages, click here.

