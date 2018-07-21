Seafood Lady opens second location in Okolona

Customers line up for the grand opening of The Seafood Lady's Okolona location. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - People wait in long lines in Old Louisville for this food. Now, The Seafood Lady has expanded in the metro.

A second location opened Saturday afternoon on Fern Valley Road in Okolona.

Mayor Greg Fischer was on hand to get a taste of the seafood, which has become a Louisville favorite.

Even with all of the support, owner Nichelle Thurston said opening another shop is no easy feat.

"You always think you're prepared until the day comes, and you don't have something or you're not as prepared as you think you are, but we're gonna get through it," Thurston said.

The Seafood Lady will celebrate it's three-year anniversary next week. To celebrate, they'll host a community kickback at the Old Louisville location.

