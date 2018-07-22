The Latest: Leaders near teeing off in British Open - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) - The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Leaders are on the range at the British Open, where they will be greeted by warm breezes in the final round at Carnoustie.

Three players - including defending champion Jordan Spieth - are tied at the top of the leaderboard at 9-under par. Three other players are within three shots, while Tiger Woods is in a group of eight golfers at 5 under.

Ideal conditions in the third round led to a number of low scores, including a 64 by Justin Rose and 65s by Spieth and Francesco Molinari. But 69 was the low score among the first 22 players out in Sunday's final round as the breeze was blowing 15-20 mph.

Woods, who shot 66 on Saturday, is paired with Molinari, two groups behind the final twosome of Spieth and Xander Schauffele.

The yellow grass of a dry summer in Scotland comes to life Sunday because of a red shirt at the British Open.

Tiger Woods is in contention for the claret jug again.

Jordan Spieth was tied for the lead at Carnoustie as he tries to become the first repeat winner in 10 years at the British Open. But even the appeal of Spieth was no match for seeing Woods, in his traditional red shirt, in the mix at a major.

Woods was four shots behind. It's the closest he's been to the lead in a major since five years ago at Muirfield.

A victory would complete a most remarkable comeback for Woods, who has had four back surgeries, a marital scandal and a DUI arrest since his last major.

