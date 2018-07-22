Fans continue to taunt Chris Froome at the Tour de France - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Fans continue to taunt Chris Froome at the Tour de France

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena ). A man makes a gesture of injecting himself as he he shows his disapproval of Britain's Chris Froome, left, prior to the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 181.5 kilometers (112.8 miles) with start in Mil... (AP Photo/Christophe Ena ). A man makes a gesture of injecting himself as he he shows his disapproval of Britain's Chris Froome, left, prior to the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 181.5 kilometers (112.8 miles) with start in Mil...
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena ). A man, center, expresses his disapproval of Britain's Chris Froome, left, by booing prior to the start of the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 181.5 kilometers (112.8 miles) with start in Millau and fi... (AP Photo/Christophe Ena ). A man, center, expresses his disapproval of Britain's Chris Froome, left, by booing prior to the start of the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 181.5 kilometers (112.8 miles) with start in Millau and fi...
(AP Photo/Peter Dejong). Team Sky with Britain's Chris Froome, left, and Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes a banner reading "Ventoline, Special Discount for Team Sky" referring to Froome doping's allegations d... (AP Photo/Peter Dejong). Team Sky with Britain's Chris Froome, left, and Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes a banner reading "Ventoline, Special Discount for Team Sky" referring to Froome doping's allegations d...

MILLAU, France (AP) - Spectators continue to taunt Chris Froome along the roads of the Tour de France after the four-time champion was cleared of doping.

Prior to the start of Stage 15 on Sunday in the southern town of Millau, one spectator leaned over the barriers toward Froome and made a gesture like he was injecting his arm.

Throughout the race, spectators have voiced their disapproval of the Team Sky rider.

A cloud had hung over Froome after a urine sample taken during the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol that was twice the permitted level.

Tour organizers had informed Froome that he wasn't welcome at this year's race until the International Cycling Union announced five days before the event started that Froome's result did not represent an adverse finding.

Froome is aiming to join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as the only riders to win the Tour five times.

With one week remaining, Froome sits second in the overall standings, 1 minute and 39 seconds behind Sky teammate Geraint Thomas.

___

More Tour de France coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/TourdeFrance

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

    Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-07-18 22:08:46 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-07-22 13:01:56 GMT
    Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>

  • Survivor recounts boat accident that killed 9 family members

    Survivor recounts boat accident that killed 9 family members

    Saturday, July 21 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-07-21 04:18:54 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-07-22 13:01:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.

    More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.

    More >>

    More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.

    More >>

  • Grandmother shot, hostages held at supermarket; 1 woman dead

    Grandmother shot, hostages held at supermarket; 1 woman dead

    Sunday, July 22 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-07-22 12:49:27 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-07-22 13:00:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Los Angeles Police SWAT officers escort a group of people who were held for their safety by police across businesses surrounding a Trader Joe's supermarket, after a gunman held dozens of people hostage inside the store bef...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Los Angeles Police SWAT officers escort a group of people who were held for their safety by police across businesses surrounding a Trader Joe's supermarket, after a gunman held dozens of people hostage inside the store bef...
    Police say they're trying to determine what prompted a man to shoot his grandmother and then run into a busy Los Angeles supermarket and hold dozens of people hostage for hours.More >>
    Police say they're trying to determine what prompted a man to shoot his grandmother and then run into a busy Los Angeles supermarket and hold dozens of people hostage for hours.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly