Top-seeded Cornet beats Minella in Gstaad clay-court final - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Top-seeded Cornet beats Minella in Gstaad clay-court final

(Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP). Alize Cornet of France reacts during the final game against Mandy Minella of Luxembourg, during the final game at the WTA Ladies Championship tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, Sunday, July 22, 2018. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP). Alize Cornet of France reacts during the final game against Mandy Minella of Luxembourg, during the final game at the WTA Ladies Championship tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, Sunday, July 22, 2018.
(Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP). Alize Cornet of France, returns a ball to Mandy Minella of Luxembourg, during the final game at the WTA Ladies Championship tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, Sunday, July 22, 2018. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP). Alize Cornet of France, returns a ball to Mandy Minella of Luxembourg, during the final game at the WTA Ladies Championship tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, Sunday, July 22, 2018.
(Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP). Mandy Minella of Luxembourg, returns a ball to Alize Cornet of France, during the final game at the WTA Ladies Championship tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, Sunday, July 22, 2018. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP). Mandy Minella of Luxembourg, returns a ball to Alize Cornet of France, during the final game at the WTA Ladies Championship tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, Sunday, July 22, 2018.

GSTAAD, Switzerland (AP) - Too-seeded Alize Cornet of France won her sixth career title by beating Mandy Minella of Luxembourg 6-4, 7-6 (6) in the Ladies' Championship Gstaad final on Sunday.

Minella, playing in her first final on tour at age 32, was seeking to become the third mother to win a WTA singles title in the past year.

The 48th-ranked Cornet did not drop a set all week in the Swiss Alps clay-court event to win her first title since January 2016, at the Hobart International in Australia.

Cornet won five of the 20 break points she held against the 226th-ranked Minella.

The 28-year-old Frenchwoman clinched the first set with a drop-shot winner, and saved two set points in the second-set tiebreaker.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

    Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-07-18 22:08:46 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-07-22 13:01:56 GMT
    Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>

  • Survivor recounts boat accident that killed 9 family members

    Survivor recounts boat accident that killed 9 family members

    Saturday, July 21 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-07-21 04:18:54 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-07-22 13:01:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo.

    More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.

    More >>

    More than half of the 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank on a Branson lake were members of the same Indiana family, and they likely wouldn't have been on the ill-fated trip but for a ticket mix-up.

    More >>

  • Grandmother shot, hostages held at supermarket; 1 woman dead

    Grandmother shot, hostages held at supermarket; 1 woman dead

    Sunday, July 22 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-07-22 12:49:27 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-07-22 13:00:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Los Angeles Police SWAT officers escort a group of people who were held for their safety by police across businesses surrounding a Trader Joe's supermarket, after a gunman held dozens of people hostage inside the store bef...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Los Angeles Police SWAT officers escort a group of people who were held for their safety by police across businesses surrounding a Trader Joe's supermarket, after a gunman held dozens of people hostage inside the store bef...
    Police say they're trying to determine what prompted a man to shoot his grandmother and then run into a busy Los Angeles supermarket and hold dozens of people hostage for hours.More >>
    Police say they're trying to determine what prompted a man to shoot his grandmother and then run into a busy Los Angeles supermarket and hold dozens of people hostage for hours.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly