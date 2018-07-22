'A Taste of Health' event to benefit UofL School of Nursing, UofL Physicians

'A Taste of Health' event thanks nurses and other health care workers for their service to the community during the recent hepatitis A outbreak. The money will go toward scholarship funds, education and research at the UofL School of Nursing, and some also will go to UofL Physicians - Infectious Diseases for vaccine supplies.More >>
'A Taste of Health' event thanks nurses and other health care workers for their service to the community during the recent hepatitis A outbreak. The money will go toward scholarship funds, education and research at the UofL School of Nursing, and some also will go to UofL Physicians - Infectious Diseases for vaccine supplies.More >>
Members of the Kentucky-Indiana Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America will be participating in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Orlando.More >>
Members of the Kentucky-Indiana Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America will be participating in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Orlando.More >>
LG&E said Friday’s storm was one of the most widespread and impactful they’ve had to deal with in recent history.More >>
LG&E said Friday’s storm was one of the most widespread and impactful they’ve had to deal with in recent history.More >>
The day after a severe storm and an EF-1 tornado touched down in Harrison County, a flipped trailer and devastated barns were still laying in ruin, but the skies were peaceful as residents surveyed the damage.More >>
The day after a severe storm and an EF-1 tornado touched down in Harrison County, a flipped trailer and devastated barns were still laying in ruin, but the skies were peaceful as residents surveyed the damage.More >>
People wait in long lines in Old Louisville for The Seafood Lady. A second location opened Saturday afternoon on Fern Valley Road in Okolona.More >>
People wait in long lines in Old Louisville for The Seafood Lady. A second location opened Saturday afternoon on Fern Valley Road in Okolona.More >>