'A Taste of Health' event to benefit UofL School of Nursing, UofL Physicians

“A Taste of Health” event will be held on Thursday, July 26, to thank nurses and other health care workers for their service to the community during the recent hepatitis A outbreak. (Source: pixabay.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The WAVE Country community will come together this week to thank nurses and other healthcare workers for their service to the community during the recent Hepatitis A outbreak.

On Thursday the A Taste of Health fundraiser will benefit the Kentucky Nurses Foundation's scholarship and education fund.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at UofL Kosair Charities Clinical and Translation Research Building (UofL Health Sciences Campus), the event will feature healthy food options from more than 20 different restaurants and local grocers. There will also be a cash bar, live music, silent auction and raffles.

The event costs $45 for members of the Kentucky Nurses Association and $50 for nonmembers. The money will go toward scholarship funds, education and research at the UofL School of Nursing, and some also will go to UofL Physicians - Infectious Diseases for vaccine supplies. The event also will feature a "Giving Tree."

This event is hosted by the University of Louisville Physicians-Infectious Diseases, the Kentucky Nurses Association and the Kentucky Restaurant Association.

