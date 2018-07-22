Spencer County traffic stop leads to drug bust - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Spencer County traffic stop leads to drug bust

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
Carl Wilson (Source: Shelby County Detention Center) Carl Wilson (Source: Shelby County Detention Center)
Terry Jecker (Source: Shelby County Detention Center) Terry Jecker (Source: Shelby County Detention Center)
(Source: Spencer County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Spencer County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Spencer County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Spencer County Sheriff's Office)

SPENCER COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after police said they found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop. 

The Spencer County Sheriff's Office pulled over Carl Wilson in the 3000 block of Taylorsville Road around 1 a.m. Sunday for a driving and equipment violation, according to a Facebook post.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

After a roadside investigation, Wilson was arrested and charged with careless driving, no insurance, DUI, trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Deputies said they found 44 grams of meth in the vehicle. 

Wilson's passenger, Terry Jecker, was arrested for a parole violation. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Family thankful to be alive after Harrison Co., IN tornado

    Family thankful to be alive after Harrison Co., IN tornado

    Sunday, July 22 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-07-22 17:04:03 GMT
    A flipped mobile home, devastated by Friday's storms. (Source: WAVE 3 News)A flipped mobile home, devastated by Friday's storms. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    The day after a severe storm and an EF-1 tornado touched down in Harrison County, a flipped trailer and devastated barns were still laying in ruin, but the skies were peaceful as residents surveyed the damage.

    More >>

    The day after a severe storm and an EF-1 tornado touched down in Harrison County, a flipped trailer and devastated barns were still laying in ruin, but the skies were peaceful as residents surveyed the damage.

    More >>

  • Spencer County traffic stop leads to drug bust

    Spencer County traffic stop leads to drug bust

    Sunday, July 22 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-07-22 15:12:10 GMT
    Carl Wilson (Source: Shelby County Detention Center)Carl Wilson (Source: Shelby County Detention Center)
    Carl Wilson (Source: Shelby County Detention Center)Carl Wilson (Source: Shelby County Detention Center)

    Deputies said they found 44 grams of meth in the vehicle. 

    More >>

    Deputies said they found 44 grams of meth in the vehicle. 

    More >>

  • Consumer vs Crook: Avoiding repair scams after a natural disaster

    Consumer vs Crook: Avoiding repair scams after a natural disaster

    Sunday, July 22 2018 10:20 AM EDT2018-07-22 14:20:33 GMT
    The storm contained an EF-1 tornado, traveling for six miles at 250 yards wide. (Source: WAVE 3 News)The storm contained an EF-1 tornado, traveling for six miles at 250 yards wide. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    The storm contained an EF-1 tornado, traveling for three or four miles at 300 yards wide. (Source: WAVE 3 News)The storm contained an EF-1 tornado, traveling for three or four miles at 300 yards wide. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    After natural disasters, scam artists work hard to take advantage of the situation. Here's are some tips on how to avoid them. 

    More >>

    After natural disasters, scam artists work hard to take advantage of the situation. Here's are some tips on how to avoid them. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly