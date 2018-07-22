Spencer County traffic stop leads to drug bust

SPENCER COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after police said they found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Spencer County Sheriff's Office pulled over Carl Wilson in the 3000 block of Taylorsville Road around 1 a.m. Sunday for a driving and equipment violation, according to a Facebook post.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

After a roadside investigation, Wilson was arrested and charged with careless driving, no insurance, DUI, trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said they found 44 grams of meth in the vehicle.

Wilson's passenger, Terry Jecker, was arrested for a parole violation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.