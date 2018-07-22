Man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting on Manslick Road identif - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting on Manslick Road identified

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
The shooting happened at the Manslick Food Mart. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The shooting happened at the Manslick Food Mart. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who died from a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood on Sunday afternoon has been identified.

The shooting was reported at 3:39 p.m. in the 3600 block of Manslick Road, Metrosafe confirmed. It happened at the Manslick Food Mart.

Terry R. Spurling, 31, was transported to University Hospital in critical condition. He died about an hour later. 

His cause of death is a gunshot wound.

Spurling lived in the California neighborhood.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating, but no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

