One dead in Jacobs neighborhood shooting - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

One dead in Jacobs neighborhood shooting

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The incident happened in the 3600 block of Manslick Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The incident happened in the 3600 block of Manslick Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has died after being shot in the Jacobs neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, police said. 

A call came in at 3:39 p.m. of a shooting in the 3600 block of Manslick Road, Metrosafe confirmed.

Once on scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. 

The 31-year-old man was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries, police said. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly