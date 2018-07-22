One dead in Jacobs neighborhood shooting

The incident happened in the 3600 block of Manslick Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has died after being shot in the Jacobs neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, police said.

A call came in at 3:39 p.m. of a shooting in the 3600 block of Manslick Road, Metrosafe confirmed.

Once on scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

The 31-year-old man was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries, police said.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.