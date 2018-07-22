Five lanes of Broadway at Preston closed due to cave-in

A man has died after police responded to a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.More >>
A man has died after police responded to a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Five lanes of Broadway at Preston were closed for emergency sewer line repairs on Sunday.More >>
Five lanes of Broadway at Preston were closed for emergency sewer line repairs on Sunday.More >>
One man, multiple victims and multiple chances to get it right. Isaiah Jenkins is currently being held on a $500,000 cash bond after he was recently charged in the 2016 shooting death of George Robert Brown.More >>
One man, multiple victims and multiple chances to get it right. Isaiah Jenkins is currently being held on a $500,000 cash bond after he was recently charged in the 2016 shooting death of George Robert Brown.More >>
A boil water advisory has been lifted for parts of Jefferson County, Kentucky.More >>
A boil water advisory has been lifted for parts of Jefferson County, Kentucky.More >>
The day after a severe storm and an EF-1 tornado touched down in Harrison County, a flipped trailer and devastated barns were still laying in ruin, but the skies were peaceful as residents surveyed the damage.More >>
The day after a severe storm and an EF-1 tornado touched down in Harrison County, a flipped trailer and devastated barns were still laying in ruin, but the skies were peaceful as residents surveyed the damage.More >>