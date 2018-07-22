Five lanes of Broadway at Preston closed due to cave-in

A large hole in the road due to a sewer line collapse on Broadway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A portion of East Broadway at South Preston Street is closed due to a cave-in, the Metropolitan Sewer District said on Sunday afternoon.

Five lanes of Broadway at Preston were closed for emergency sewer line repairs around 4:55 p.m. The five center lanes of Broadway have been blocked to traffic, leaving one westbound and one eastbound lane open in the area.

Work was underway to repair the broken sewer pipe, which runs under the middle lanes of Broadway at South Preston Street, the MSD said.

The void left by the cave-in was approximately 10-feet by 15-feet by 8-feet deep.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The cave-in happened along a 152-year-old sewer line. The bricks that form the pipe in question began to unravel at a joint in 1989 when another repair was made, the Metro Sewer District said.

The small breaks left in the joint combined with heavy rain caused a large open space under the pavement.

There are two large water pipes in the area that may complicate repair work. Those lines are being protected during repairs to the sewer line, a statement from MSD said.

There is no estimated completion date at this time.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.