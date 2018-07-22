Independent restaurant workers raise money to support each other

Independent restaurant operators came together Sunday for the Taste of Independents to make sure their colleagues, and even their competitors, would be financially safe during some of life’s toughest situations.More >>
The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old. Valerie Jones was reported missing on July 19 after last being seen in the Poplar Level Road area.More >>
A man has died after police responded to a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Five lanes of Broadway at Preston were closed for emergency sewer line repairs on Sunday.More >>
One man, multiple victims and multiple chances to get it right. Isaiah Jenkins is currently being held on a $500,000 cash bond after he was recently charged in the 2016 shooting death of George Robert Brown.More >>
