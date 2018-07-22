LMPD searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Those with information about Valerie Jones' whereabouts are asked to call the LMPD at 502-574-5673. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old.

Valerie Jones was last seen around 7:00 p.m. in the Poplar Level Road area.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top with gold designs on the front, jean shorts and pink flip-flops with flowers on top.

Anyone who sees her or those with information about her whereabouts are asked to call the LMPD at 502-574-5673 (LMPD).

