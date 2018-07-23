2 tornadoes confirmed in Kentucky; power being restored

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes during severe storms in Kentucky that toppled trees and power lines.

The weather service in Louisville says storms on Friday produced an EF-1 tornado in Hart County and an EF-0 tornado in Metcalfe County. In addition to strong winds, there were multiple reports of hail, ranging from the size of quarters in Louisville to the size of softballs in Tompkinsville.

Power companies were still working on Sunday to restore service to more than 20,000 customers who lost power in the storms. Kentucky Utilities spokesman Daniel Lowry told news outlets crews hoped to have service restored by Tuesday.

